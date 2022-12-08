Five gifts under $20 for the friend that loves to cook, bake

You don’t need to spend lots of money to make a great meal, and the same goes for prepping that meal.

“We tested tons of kitchen gadgets this year that are great gift options for the foodies on your list. Best of all, they can all be had for twenty dollars or less” Paul Hope with Consumer Reports said.

1. Digital Meat Thermometer

Paul said you can’t go wrong with a digital meat thermometer.

Even if they already have one, CR recommends an Acurite.

2. Knife Sharpener

Another way to make your chef happy this season is by keeping their knives nice and sharp.

“A sharp knife is not only safer it just works better. It makes meal prep easier and you don’t have to spend a lot of money to get a great knife sharpener,” Paul said.

CR said for around 10 bucks, a Manual Kitchen LQ sharpens knives fast.

3. Mandolin Slicer

A mandolin slicer is another great gift; especially when consistency and presentation are key and there’s lots of food to slice.

CR’s testers liked the simplicity of the handheld Kyocera – it evenly slices hard and medium foods and costs 20 dollars.

4. Plastic Cutting Board Mats

For under ten dollars, you can throw in this set of four plastic cutting board mats and you’ve got a kitchen gift basket!

The cutting boards are flexible which makes them especially useful for chopping herbs, garlic, and other produce and folding it right into your dish or pan.

5. Digital Kitchen Scale

And maybe that friend or family member of yours is more into baking.

CR said this greater goods digital kitchen scale is the perfect gift and costs about ten dollars!

“Measuring cups aren’t always as accurate as you might think. A kitchen scale is really the best way to measure ingredients like flour and sugar so you know exactly what’s going into your recipe,” Paul said.