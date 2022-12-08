Senator Kaine reacts to Brittney Griner’s release from Russian prison

RICHMOND, Va. – Senator Tim Kaine was expressing his joy after hearing about Brittney Griner’s release.

The senator said that Griner was wrongfully detained, with no basis for her confinement.

Even though Kaine was excited about Griner’s return, he now wants to see more people come home. More specifically, he said the United States needs to continue to work to get United States Marine Paul Whelan home from Russia.

Kaine said he wants Griner’s homecoming to give hope to Whelan and his family.

“I am thrilled for her family,” Kaine said. “There’s no equivalence between Brittney Griner and this Russian criminal that we had to trade her for and that’s unfortunate, yet we want to show to Americans that we’re gonna do everything we can to get them home, and I applaud the Biden administration for doing it.

He said that despite the strained relationship with Russia, he has hope that there is still enough diplomacy for a prisoner exchange like with Griner.