31-year-old woman wanted after attacking cab driver in Lynchburg, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a woman in connection with a malicious wounding incident.

At 7:35 a.m. Thursday, LPD said they responded to an Allied Cab on 12th Street where they found and spoke with the cab driver, who claimed to have been attacked.

The cab driver told police that the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Lee’Chelle Harvey, attacked her while she was driving because of the cab fare.

Authorities said the driver was able to pull over in the parking lot of Choice Healthcare in the 2000 block of Langhorne Road where an unknown witness helped to get Harvey out of the cab.

Once they were both out of the vehicle, a fight ensued, police said.

The driver received a bite to the abdomen and a cut on her hand from an unknown sharp object, according to LPD. She was treated for her injuries at the cab stand.

We’re told Harvey left the scene walking toward McCausland Ridge Apartments.

Harvey is 5′11″ and weighs around 200 pounds, according to Lynchburg Police.

Authorities said Harvey is also wanted for assault and battery and breaking and entering with intent to damage property on an unrelated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Collins at (434) 455-6060 ext. 575.