Danville police arrest man in connection with South Carolina homicide, rescue missing 5-year-old

Antar Jeter, found and arrested in Danville on South Carolina charges (Credit: Danville Police Department)

DANVILLE, Va. – A South Carolina man wanted on homicide and grand larceny charges was found and arrested in Danville on Friday, according to the Danville Police Department. We’re told police also found and recovered a missing 5-year-old that was with him.

Police say around 12:40 p.m. on Friday, members of their investigative bureau conducted surveillance, found, identified, and arrested 46-year-old Antar Jeter of South Carolina.

The arrest came after they received information from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division that Jeter might be in the area, DPD said.

Jeter was wanted on homicide and grand larceny charges from incidents in Orangeburg, South Carolina, according to police. He was believed to potentially be with a missing child.

When Danville investigators found him, Jeter was driving a stolen 2015 Mazda 6 with South Carolina tags, authorities said.

Also in the car was the missing 5-year-old, which police say they recovered safely.

Jeter was taken into custody with no further incident, according to Danville PD.

The Danville Police Department has charged Jeter with being a fugitive from justice.

We’re told Jeter will be held pending extradition to South Carolina.

The Danville Police Department said they are continuing to assist South Carolina authorities with their ongoing investigations.