Is ‘slugging’ good for your skin?

ROANOKE, Va. – Slugging: It’s a skincare trend that you may have seen on TikTok.

Basically, it’s just coating your face with petroleum jelly before you go to bed in order to wake up with glowing skin. But many people are left wondering, “Does it actually work?” and “Is it healthy?”

10 News got the chance to talk about the trend with a professional.

“Well, the main benefit of slugging would be hydration for the skin. Most skin issues are related to just dryness. You can put it all over your face but your dryest areas are right here at the crow’s feet, the forehead, right around the mouth,” said Dr. Tara Stone, DNP, LewisGale Physicians.

Not all nighttime routines are created equal and Stone said if you’re adding slugging to yours, make sure to prep first.

“You want to make sure to cleanse your skin before you do it. You don’t want to put that thin layer over oily or just skin that has makeup on it or just dirt from the every day,” added Stone.

It’s not one size fits all, there are people with certain skin types and conditions who should not try this.

“You have to be careful if you have acne. Acne tends to come with oily skin, so you don’t want to add all that moisture to the oil that is already there.”

A little mess, but a lot of moisture, and a beauty trend that is expert-approved.

If you’re planning on lathering up tonight, Dr. Stone said to remember that a little bit, goes a long way.