Organizers prepare for 17th annual Johnny Casa Run/Walk

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center invites the community to participate in the seventeeth annual Johnny CASA 5miler - 5K walk/run. This family focused event offers a choice of a 5 mile run, 3.1 mile run, or 3.1 mile walk race option offering everyone a course they can participate in. The race will be held in uptown Rocky Mount on Saturday, December 17, 2022, with an 9:00 AM start. The funds generated from sponsorships and registration fees support the Southern VA Child Advocacy Center’s services.

Each year, the Southern VA Child Advocacy Center responds to hundreds of allegations of serious child abuse and neglect cases. Oftentimes, when doing outreach in the community individuals come up to the staff and says, “oh dear, that’s just terrible, I am so glad you are there, and I couldn’t do what you do.” The reality is everybody can do something to make our community safer for children. The complexity or simplicity of your choice to keep children safe is entirely up to you but, it can be as easy as participating in our annual Johnny CASA 5 miler - 5K walk/run.

The course begins on South Main Street, near Rocky Mount Christian Church, and travels downhill toward North Main Street turning our 5K participants around in the Rocky Mount Fire Department’s side lot and returning to the CAC via the North Main Street route. Five-mile runners will continue onto Benjamin Franklin Middle School turnaround on campus and travel back to the CAC via North Main again. All participants will end the race on a downhill route in front of the CAC, on South Main Street, turning onto Floyd Ave. at the hospital, and then right onto Bank St. ending behind the CAC.

The course is designed for participants at all levels of experience. Whether you are a seasoned runner or appreciate a leisurely stroll around town; there is a place for you in this event. All participants will be timed; medals are awarded for several different categories. This year’s race theme is SUPERHEROS and we encourage participants to join in the fun and dress up like their favorite superhero. In addition to the race event, the center will offer raffle items, food and music.

We couldn’t make this event successful without the help of many volunteers, sponsors, Rocky Mount Police Department and The Town of Rocky Mount. Additionally, we will be partnering with the Rocky Mount Police Department to participate in their annual food drive for the community. Food donations will be taken from December 5th through the day of the race and can be dropped off at the Southern VA Child Advocacy Center at 300 South Main Street in Rocky Mount. Partnering for the health and safety of children and families is a core mission of the center.