Bedford Police ask people to avoid Walmart due to investigation

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Manager

BEDFORD, Va. – Police in Bedford have asked people to avoid Walmart.

Authorities said they are conducting an investigation in the area but did not provide any further details.

