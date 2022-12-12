Bedford Police ask people to avoid Walmart due to investigation

BEDFORD, Va. – Police in Bedford have asked people to avoid Walmart.
Authorities said they are conducting an investigation in the area but did not provide any further details.
Stick with 10 News as more information becomes available.
BEDFORD, Va. – Police in Bedford have asked people to avoid Walmart.
Authorities said they are conducting an investigation in the area but did not provide any further details.
Stick with 10 News as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.