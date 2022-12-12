Man found shot dead in Northwest Roanoke, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was found shot dead in a home in Northwest Roanoke on Monday, according to police.

Authorities said they were called out to the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW around 3 p.m. to respond to a report of someone who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man inside a home with a critical gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim’s identity will be shared once his family has been notified.

No suspects were found at the scene and no arrests have been made at this time, police said.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

As of 5:45 p.m., 10 News has a crew at the scene working to learn more.