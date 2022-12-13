52-year-old man arrested, charged after authorities seize drugs, firearms from home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after they found drugs and firearms inside a home.

On Oct. 20, members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics-related search warrant at a home in the 9000 block of Franklin Street in Ferrum.

Authorities said they found a large amount of drugs and multiple firearms, all of which were seized..

The items found inside included the following, according to the sheriff’s office:

1.8 pounds of methamphetamine,

One handgun,

Eight long guns/ rifles,

Ammunition,

Items used for cock fighting.

Dennis Underwood, 52 years old of Ferrum, was arrested and charged with the following, authorities said:

One count of distribution greater than or equal to 100 grams of methamphetamine,

Three counts of distribution of Methadone (subsequent offenses),

Two counts of selling a schedule one or two drug while in possession of a firearm,

One count of weapon possession by a non-violent felon,

One count of narcotics – own or maintain common nuisance.

He was originally arrested on Oct. 20 but was bonded out from the facility, according to the sheriff’s office. He was later indicted by the grand jury on remaining charges leading to his arrest on Dec. 8.

We’re told Underwood is currently being held without bond at the Western Virginia Regional Jail.