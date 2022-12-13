One in custody after officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested one person after an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday.

Around 9:00 a.m., police said they went to the 100-block of Holmes Circle to arrest 31-year-old Aaron Roberts, of Lynchburg, who was wanted on three charges unrelated to the following incident.

We’re told that when officers got to the scene, Roberts barricaded himself in the attic.

After two hours of negotiations, police said Roberts displayed a firearm, which led an LPD officer to discharge their weapon.

No one was hurt as a result of the action, and Roberts was taken into custody without further incident, authorities said.

Roberts has been charged with the following as a result of the incident, according to police:

Brandishing a Firearm,

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon,

Obstruction of Justice.

LPD said Roberts was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail where he is currently being held without bond.

Chief Ryan Zuidema requested the Virginia State Police to investigate the incident, and the officer who discharged the department-issued handgun has been placed in a non-enforcement, limited-duty status until the investigation is complete, authorities said.