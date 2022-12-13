37º

Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office hosts first-ever holiday toy drive

The Sheriff’s Office said they are still looking for donations

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Multimedia Journalist

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is making sure everyone in the community gets a taste of the holiday spirit with their first-ever Make-A-Wish Holiday Drive.

The Sheriff’s Office is collecting toys, bikes, and shoes for children as well as coats for people experiencing homelessness.

There are already over 35 families who have applied to receive gifts after just one day of registration being open.

“As we all know, the holidays can be really hard for people, emotionally, financially, so we just thought this would be some way to help give back to others,” said Community Engagement Officer, Tameka Paige.

The Sheriff’s Office said they may be able to accept even more applications for families in need if more donations are made.

The items will be distributed on Christmas Eve at the Melrose Library.

