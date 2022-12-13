Trees of Hope helps patients, families and communities served by Centra’s Cancer Center

LYNCHBURG, Va. – If you walk down the halls of Centra’s Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center, you will notice they are filled with beautiful holiday trees. Each one is unique and decorated by members of the community.

The trees and other decorations are a part of the Trees of Hope fundraiser. This fundraiser has helped with Centra’s cancer fund for the past twelve years. How it works is, Centra asked members of the community to sponsor or decorate a tree, wreath or centerpiece. Then, those holiday decorations are auctioned off.

Molleigh Creammer, Oncology Community Operations Manager, says, “We set up here at the Centra Cancer Center. It allows our patients and community members to come in. It just gives so much joy and comfort to our patients who are really going through a hard time.”

Phyllis Webb, who is a volunteer at the center, spends her time helping patients in memory of her husband Tom, who was a patient there seven years ago.

Webb says, “During that time, we became familiar with trees of hope and he was a big kid at heart when it came to Christmas. While he was still undergoing treatment, we donated two trees.”

Not only do the trees fill the halls with holiday joy, the funds directly benefit the patients, families and communities served by the Centra Oncology Service Line. That is especially true for Phyllis as she remembers the love of her life.

“He was a big sports fan, so we did two sports trees, and then after he died four years ago, I donated his beloved tech tree,” Webb says. “So ever since then, I have continued to donate a tree till I used up all of his sports ornaments.”

She continues to be a sponsor of this event in honor of Tom. Now if you visit the Cancer Center, you will see a sign in the lobby in memory of him.

“It just renews the feelings that I have that we shared about Christmas and the joy that it brings to everyone and it is just so great to come in this building and just see it all lit up and the magic of it,” says Webb.

So far this year, they have raised about $7,000 through the Trees of Hope Program.

There is still time to donate or bid on a tree. You can do so through their digital auction or in person. Bidding ends on Thursday, Dec. 15.