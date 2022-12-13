Two men wanted after burglary at tobacco shop in Bedford County (Credit: Bedford County Sheriff's Office)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two men they say robbed an Express Tobacco on Tuesday.

Authorities said they responded to reports of a burglary at the Express Tobacco on Forest Road on Tuesday.

We’re told two men with masks and gloves on were seen going into the building after smashing in the front door.

Once they were inside, the men grabbed several cigarette cartons in excess of $50,000, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities believe the men may be driving a white Kia sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Ellis at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.