Alleghany Highlands schools to have virtual learning day Thursday due to winter weather concerns

LOW MOOR, Va. – Alleghany Highlands Public Schools will have a virtual learning day on Thursday, Dec. 15.

National Weather Service Blacksburg predicts icy conditions Thursday morning for parts of Virginia including the Alleghany Highlands. A winter weather advisory is in effect Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.

NWS predicts little change in this forecast, and school officials are taking precautions ahead of potential concerns along the I-64 corridor in the Highlands.

Lesson plans will be carried out through either the utilization of Chromebook lessons, packets of materials, or other “at home” learning activities that students will take home Wednesday.

The school board voted on Dec. 6 to extend the holiday break by three days to give students and staff extra time off. Under that plan, schools will be closed for the whole week of Dec. 19, contingent upon not missing school days this week due to weather conditions or unforeseen emergencies.

“The virtual instruction day will help preserve the school board’s plan to give our teachers and students extra time off for the holidays. The plan for Thursday will help us meet the required number of instructional hours the school division is required to provide this year and avoid requiring students to come to school for one day next week,” said Kim Halterman and Melinda Snead-Johnson, leaders of AHPS. “The school division is announcing this change mid-day December 14 to allow as much time as possible for both school staff and families to prepare.”

The school division will make a decision regarding Thursday’s sports and holiday activities by midday on Thursday.