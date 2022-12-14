Annual ‘Guns N Hoses’ charity game returns to Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. – The 19th annual “Guns N Hoses” charity ice hockey game is returning to the Berglund Center on Jan. 28.

Local Roanoke-area firefighters known as “Hoses” will face off against local Roanoke-area police officers and law enforcement, known as the “Guns.”

The ice hockey tournament is played to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association, which is the official charity of the International Association of Firefighters. The I.A.F.F. has raised over $25 million for the MDA through fundraising events.

Over the last 15 years, Guns N’ Hoses has raised more than $300,000 for the MDA, with over 66,000 attendees, and three consecutive sell-outs over the last three years.

Tickets are available online, by phone at 1-866-HDG-TICKETS, and at the Berglund Center Box Office.

The event will take place at 6 p.m., with ticket prices at $6 and $11.