ROANOKE, Va. – Slide into the holiday season with the Roanoke Valley Curling Club. The group is hosting a learn to curl night on Sunday, Dec. 18.

You will be able to try delivering a stone, sweeping and more.

The session is about 30 minutes of ice instruction and plenty of on-ice instruction.

The session runs from 5:30 - 7 p.m. at the Berglund Center.

The Roanoke Valley Curling Club was established in 2018 in conjunction with the Curling Club of Virginia.