MOWW donates gifts to veterans at the Salem VA Medical Center

The group was able to donate over $4,000 worth of gifts, clothes, and winter coats

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Multimedia Journalist

SALEM, Va. – A four-decade-long tradition continued at the Salem VA Medical Center on Thursday.

The Virginia Piedmont chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars donated gifts, coats, and clothes to veterans at the hospital.

This year, the group was able to fundraise over $4,000.

“Well, it’s veterans taking care of veterans. It’s the spirit of Christmas. It’s giving back,” said Commander Mike Reeves.

Organizers say it’s important that veterans at the hospital are not forgotten, especially during the holiday season.

