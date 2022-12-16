Danville organizations create master plan to help children succeed

DANVILLE, Va. – Several nonprofits and organizations in Danville are working together to make sure all local kids can succeed.

Devanshi Patel with the Center for Youth and Family Advocacy developed the Children and Youth Master Plan with the help of 70 organizations.

It focuses on safety and security strategies, mental health, purpose, and relationships for children in the area. The plan also includes 80 recommendations, like reducing barriers to food or developing a mental health campaign.

“It’s very intentional this is centered on community, there were a couple of things that were foundational for us which is understanding Danville’s needs and how best to do that is through community input,” Patel said.

The idea of the master plan is to help organizations work collaboratively and come up with effective results while addressing the local youth’s needs.

“The goal of this is to center power in the community to be able to have a cultural shift on how kids are resourced here,” Patel said.

Other local leaders are happy to see the plan go into action.

“I think it’s awesome, I think this is what the city needs to get everyone involved,” said Robert T. David with Danville nonprofit Project Imagine That.

David is with one of about ten organizations that are learning about the Children and Youth Master Plan.

“I think it’s necessary if the city is going to be successful,” David said.

Leaders with CYFA said the time to implement the plan happens now.