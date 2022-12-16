47º

Kroger offering 4x fuel points deal on Dec. 16, Dec. 30

Customers must clip the digital coupon to receive the deal, according to store officials

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Kroger customers looking to get a little extra bang for their buck this holiday travel season are in luck.

On Friday, Kroger announced their special Friday promotion. On Friday, Dec. 16, and Friday, Dec. 30, customers can get four times the Fuel Points for purchases made with a digital coupon.

Customers can clip the coupon in the Kroger app to get four Fuel Points for every $1 spent during the event, officials said. You can find the coupon here.

According to the store’s website, every 100 Fuel Points is valid for 10 cents off per gallon when you fuel up at a Kroger gas station.

To learn more about Fuel Points, click here.

