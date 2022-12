ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi is giving away free pet food on Monday, Dec. 19, and Wed. Dec. 21.

On both days, the events will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Roanoke Food and Produce, located at 1119 4th St. SE.

Pet food will be distributed from the loading dock on the side of the building.