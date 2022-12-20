Artists needed in Roanoke City to paint mural near River’s Edge Park North

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City leaders are looking for artists to turn an eyesore into an asset.

City leaders are looking for someone to paint a mural near River’s Edge Park North. It would sit on the side of the South Jefferson Street foundation wall.

The city has a budget of $25,000 for the project. Artists must be willing to get input from community members on the final design.

“We’ve got lots of ideas, but we want to see what artists think. So we’ve put out a call to muralists to see how they might enliven that wall and kind of reflect upon the activity that happens around it,” said Douglas Jackson, the city’s arts and culture coordinator.

We’re told student, youth, and community involvement is encouraged.

