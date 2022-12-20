Former Alleghany County PE teacher sentenced on 8 counts of child indecency

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A former Alleghany Count PE teacher has learned his fate after pleading guilty to eight counts of child indecency charges back in August.

As we’ve reported previously, on Jan. 10, 2022, Gavin Haynes was indicted for 31 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship; however, 23 of these charges were dismissed by the court.

Back in January, Alleghany County Public Schools Superintendent sent 10 News a statement in relation to the event, saying:

On January 18, 2022, a staff member of the Alleghany County Public Schools was arrested and charged with 31 felonies related to alleged sexual contact involving minors. The school division placed the staff member on administrative leave approximately one year ago on Jan. 21, 2021, when the division was made aware of allegations against the individual. This individual is not allowed on school property. Because this is a personnel matter, there is little else we can share at this time. The Virginia Department of State Police is handling the criminal investigation. All questions pertaining to the investigation should be directed to the State Police or the Alleghany County Commonwealth’s Attorney. Kim Halterman

On Monday, Dec. 19, Haynes was sentenced to 24 years with 19 suspended, meaning he will serve five years. He was also sentenced to five years of probation upon release.

During his tenure at the school, he served as the JV boys basketball head coach, the JV baseball head coach and an assistant varsity football coach.

The offenses date back to June 2010, when Haynes would have been 24 years old.