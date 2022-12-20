Lynchburg Police Department asks community members to complete safety survey

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is asking the community to participate in a newly launched safety survey.

Police are looking for residents and citizens to give their input on the department’s performance and perception of safety in the city in the survey, which can be accessed here.

“We strive to provide the highest level of service possible from your police department, across all interactions with our residents and visitors,” Chief Ryan Zuidema said. “As we continue to enhance our ability to be better partners and protectors, this survey will aid us in understanding the current expectations of our community.”

The survey will be open until Dec. 30, according to LPD. We’re told the survey results will be shared in early 2023 as part of a community report.