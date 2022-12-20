The Salvation Army of Roanoke hands out Angel Tree Program gifts

ROANOKE, Va. – December 25 is the day many look forward to, but for the Salvation Army of Roanoke, Tuesday was the day circled on the calendar.

“This is the Super Bowl today. We love it whenever people come out today and they’re able to put the angels, their gifts inside the family cars and be able to wish them Merry Christmas,” said Captain Jamie Clay with the Salvation Army of Roanoke.

The Salvation Army served 435 families this year and more than 1,000 angels. Organizers expressed their gratefulness to the community for being the real MVPs.

“They stepped up and really did a phenomenal job of providing for each and every child,” Clay added.

The other big playmakers are the volunteers who selflessly made sure each angel received what they were supposed to and executed the game plan perfectly.

“We’ve got close to 100 volunteers here. We have all of our family boxes in order,” she added.

For those who picked up gifts for their kids, it was a game changer.

“They’re waiting for a Christmas gift and this year I knew I was not going to be able to buy stuff for them and things like this, so yes it helps me a lot,” said Jessica Interiano.

“My girl is happy, so happy. My boy is happy and I’m happy too and I say thank you for everything,” said Maria Diaz.

They expressed their gratitude and are forever fans of the Salvation Army for their effort to make sure everyone has a Merry Christmas.

“Being able to give back and help families come together and give gifts and spread joy and love is a great thing,” said Symarra Southwell.

Thanks to the community and volunteers, the Salvation Army said their Super Bowl was a success and they feel like they’ve won.