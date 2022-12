Danville police hosted its annual 'Cops and Kids' event on Tuesday. (Credit: Danville Police Department)

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department held its annual Cops and Kids event on Tuesday.

In total, 21 kids shopped with members of law enforcement to pick out clothes and toys at a local Walmart.

The Danville Police Department partnered with the Danville Sheriff’s Office, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Danville Prohibition and Parole Office, Pittsylvania County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and other community partners for the event.