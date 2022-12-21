Lynchburg man sentenced to over 16 years for assaulting several law enforcement officers in 2021

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg man has been sentenced after assaulting several law enforcement officers in 2021, according to Bethany Harrison, Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Lynchburg.

On Feb. 13, 2021, the Lynchburg Police Department officers responded to the FastMart2 for a report of two men outside the store, one of whom was said to be armed, officials said.

When officers got to the scene, they found Keith Moss, who matched one of the descriptions they were given, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney. Moss hid behind a dumpster and while he was being detained by LPD officers, we’re told he spat, kicked, and screamed threats and profanities at them.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Moss also pinned a Lynchburg Police Department Officer to the side of the transport vehicle and kicked her repeatedly.

It took several officers to take Moss into custody, Harrison said. He was then charged with Assault and Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer, Obstruction of Justice, and Drunk in Public, and taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

A day later, on Feb. 14, 2021, authorities said three officers were trying to complete Moss’ booking process when he punched jail officers in the face, chest, and arms.

The following day, Feb. 15, 2021, officers tried to fingerprint Moss and allow him to use the phone, but when Moss was released from his cell, he took a jail officer’s pepper spray, sprayed it at the officers, then went into the property room where he grabbed a broom, Harrison said. He then used the broom, as well as a mop and a coffee pot, to attack other officers at the jail.

Harrison said two of the officers went to the hospital to have their injuries treated, and one other officer’s injuries were so severe that he could not continue to work as a jail officer.

On Feb. 19, 2021, authorities said officers tried to restrain Moss for disorderly behavior when he threw food at an officer and bit an officer’s hand. The officer had to get their hand stitched.

Moss appeared in court on August 4, 2022, for his charges, and was found guilty of the following, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney:

2 counts of Malicious Wounding of jail officers,

8 counts of Assault & Battery on Law Enforcement Officers,

1 count of Obstruction of Justice.

On Dec. 21, 2022, Moss was given his final sentence. The total active period of incarceration was 16 years and 12 months, officials said.

Harrison said that Moss was also ordered to pay restitution to the victims.