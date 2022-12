Plantation Road in Roanoke County will be closed due to a single-vehicle crash. (Credit: Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Plantation Road will be closed by VDOT, due to a single-vehicle crash that occurred at 12:16 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

Authorities say the road will be closed between Greenwich Drive and Verndale Road, for an unknown period of time, to allow AEP to replace a damaged pole.

According to police, the weather was a factor in the crash. Authorities are advising drivers to seek alternative routes.

