State police investigating fatal crash in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that left a 57-year-old man dead Tuesday in Halifax County.

Police say at 7:16 a.m., they responded to the crash on Route 58, just east of Piney Grove Road.

A 2019 Ford F-250 was heading east on Route 58 in the left lane when a pedestrian was walking in the roadway, according to authorities.

Authorities say the truck couldn’t avoid hitting the pedestrian, who was walking with traffic and not wearing any reflective clothing.

The driver of the Ford, William Thompson, 39, of Danville was not hurt in the crash. The pedestrian, Charles Hendricks, 57 of Danville, died at the scene, police say.

VSP says the crash remains under investigation.