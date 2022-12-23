Emergency warming shelter opens in Pulaski County

PULASKI, Va. – The central gym in Pulaski County has been transformed into a warming center, just in time for frigid temperatures in the region.

The warming shelter is suitable for eight to ten people, and more if needed, according to Pulaski County leaders.

There are cots for people to sleep in, and leaders are working with non-profits to ensure people can have food and basic hygiene.

“It’s definitely needed .... especially with power failure if there’s a large storm, fortunately, it won’t be a large storm, but if you have an extended power outage and there’s cold weather it will definitely come in handy so we can open more warming shelters,” Richard Kos with Pulaski County Emergency Leaders said.

We’re told the shelter will open on Friday, remain open during the weekend, and will close Monday.