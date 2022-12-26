28-year-old dead after Christmas morning crash in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Christmas day in Bedford County.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Sunday, Dec. 25, around 1:30 a.m. on Route 460 near Route 805, police said.

A 1993 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 460 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the median then flipped in the westbound lanes, according to state police.

We’re told 28-year-old Paul Morgan of Bedford was driving the vehicle and died at the scene.

Police said he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, which is still under investigation.