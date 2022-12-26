30º

Local News

28-year-old dead after Christmas morning crash in Bedford County

The crash happened on Route 460 around 1:30 a.m., police say

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crash, Bedford, Virginia State Police

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Christmas day in Bedford County.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Sunday, Dec. 25, around 1:30 a.m. on Route 460 near Route 805, police said.

A 1993 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 460 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the median then flipped in the westbound lanes, according to state police.

We’re told 28-year-old Paul Morgan of Bedford was driving the vehicle and died at the scene.

Police said he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, which is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email