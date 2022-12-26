Monday marks the eighth and final day of Hanukkah

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Monday, Dec. 26, is the last day of Hanukkah.

The holiday is about dedication to the Jewish faith.

To celebrate, one candle in the hanukkiah, commonly known as a menorah, is lit each day of Hanukkah.

The Hope of Israel Congregation in Roanoke County shared what those nine candles represent.

“The menorah or the hanukkiah has eight branches with one in the middle making nine, and when they come together it makes so much light. So it’s kind of like being the light in the darkness when you’re dedicated to the Lord,” said Messianic Rabbi, Karl Mardian.

Potato pancakes, also known as latkes, are one of the traditional foods enjoyed during Hanukkah.