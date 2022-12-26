32º

Post-holiday travel a breeze for drivers on Interstate 81

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Multimedia Journalist

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – With holiday celebrations behind us, many people are hitting the roads to return home.

The few days following Christmas are considered some of the busiest travel days of the year.

10 News spoke with travelers who were stopped at a rest area along Interstate 81 North. Some said they woke up early to get a head start on their journey home.

“We got up at 5 o’clock and drove through and we are about two hours away. So it’s been no problem,” said Adam Swanson, who was traveling from Tennessee.

Scott Blind, also from Tennessee, was traveling to Philadelphia – a trip that’s about 650 miles.

He said on his journey home he didn’t run into any problems, but on his to holiday celebrations earlier this week ... that was a different story.

“Traveling down, the storm over the weekend hit me a little bit but it wasn’t too bad,” said Blind.

Officials with AAA recommend leaving early in the morning or later in the evening to avoid holiday traffic.

