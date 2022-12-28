New brewery coming to Downtown Pulaski

PULASKI, Va. – A new brewery is coming to Downtown Pulaski, staff said in a Facebook post.

The Great Wilderness Brewing Company said they will be located on 1st Street in the downtown area. There is no word yet on when the brewery will open.

According to their page, the brewery has a wide variety of beverages, including Caramel Apple Graf amber ale, Mango Milkshakes made with bourbon vanilla beans, and Strawberry Cheesecake Sours, a kettle sour ale.

Staff said the brewery will also feature a large outdoor area. You can see the plan for the area below.

You can see more of what the brewery has in the works on their Facebook page here.

10 News has reached out to learn more about an opening date.