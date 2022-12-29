Manhunt underway for man Henry County deputies say sexually assaulted a child

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for 36-year-old Lucas Donley for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old in Martinsville on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center got a call about a child who had been sexually assaulted at the Raceway Inn, 1044 Memorial Blvd. in Martinsville.

When deputies arrived, they learned a 6-year-old child had been briefly left in the care of Lucas John Donley, 36.

The parents of the child told deputies when they returned, they discovered he had sexually assaulted their child and they called 911.

They told deputies, at that point, Donley took off in a blue 2014 Kia Forte.

The sheriff’s office said deputies later located Donley traveling on Barrows Mill Road and when they attempted to stop him, he took off at a high rate of speed towards Pittsylvania County.

Deputies said the speeds were tracked in excess of 100 mph.

During the pursuit, deputies say Donley struck a citizen’s car, drove into oncoming traffic almost striking several other cars, and then turned his headlights off while continuing to drive at a high rate of speed.

Due to the number of citizens on the roadways, deputies determined it was necessary to stop pursuing Donley to prevent causing serious risk to other drivers.

Investigators have issued six arrest warrants for Donley including Felony Elude law enforcement, aggravated sexual battery and three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship.

In addition, Donley was already a registered sex offender on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry.

Anyone with information regarding Lucas John Donley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime.

The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.