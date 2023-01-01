Lynchburg man injured in officer-involved shooting following police chase

Second Lynchburg police officer charged in connection with May assault, trespassing case

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police say one man is in critical, but stable condition following an officer-involved shooting.

Police say on Saturday night, officers attempted to pull over a car that nearly hit two pedestrians in the area of Main Street.

They say the car fled from police and led officers on a car chase.

The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed into a parked vehicle on Memorial Avenue, according to investigators.

Officers say as they attempted to approach the vehicle, the driver of the car got out with a handgun and began shooting at officers.

As a result, LPD officers say they started returning fire and struck the suspect during the exchange.

The suspect identified as 29-year-old. Jonathan D. Poe of Lynchburg, was treated at the scene by officers, according to a news release from LPD.

They say he was then transported to Lynchburg General Hospital where he is in critical, but stable condition.

Investigators say Poe has been charged with:

Reckless Driving

Disregarding a Signal by Law Enforcement Officer to Stop

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony (3 counts)

Attempted Capital Murder (3 counts)

No officers were injured in the gunfire exchange, according to police.

Virginia State Police are investigating the incident, at the request pf Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema.