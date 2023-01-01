One person injured in early morning Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police say they received a 911 call of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE.

Officers say when they arrived on scene, they found an man with a gunshot wound.

They say the injury was serious but doesn’t appear to be life-threatening.

Officers say the victim was alert and spoke with first responders, but is not cooperating with the investigation.

They say preliminary investigation shows the subject walked to the area where he was found after being shot.

Officers say the victim was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Investigators say further details about what led to the shooting are limited.

No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made, according to police.

Police ask if you have any information about the incident to call (540)-344-8500.

You can also send a text to police at 274637, beginning the test message with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent.

They say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.