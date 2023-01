CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Christiansburg Middle School students are getting an extra day added onto their winter break due to water line repairs in the facility, according to school officials.

CMS will remain closed on Monday, Jan. 9 to allow school staff to prepare the building to reopen after the water line failure, officials said.

All other schools in the Montgomery County Public Schools system will reopen on Monday, Jan. 9 as scheduled, according to MCPS leaders.