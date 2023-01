Katie Freeman, last seen in Vinton on Jan. 1, 2023 (Credit: Roanoke County Police Department)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Roanoke County Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find a woman last seen on New Year’s Day.

On Wednesday, police said they were searching for Katie Freeman, 27 years old, who is missing and possibly in danger.

Freeman was last seen in the Vinton area around 5 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, according to RCPD.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Roanoke County Police at 540-562-3265.