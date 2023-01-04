Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center to release barred owl

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center is set to release this barred owl after a yearlong recovery

ROANOKE, Va. – One local barred owl is getting the chance to fly the nest, thanks to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center.

Center officials said the owl was brought to them on Sept. 17, 2021 from Danville as an adult. The bird was rescued after flying into a window at American National Bank and suffered from significant head trauma as a result.

The bird unintentionally broke most of his essential flight feathers and couldn’t fly as he was healing.

He will be released on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church and the center said the public is welcome.