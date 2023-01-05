Girl Scout Cookies return to the Roanoke Valley

It’s the day lots of people wait for all year – Girl Scout Cookies have officially arrived here in the Roanoke Valley.

People sorted through a little over 4,000 cookies that arrived on Thursday morning.

Nikki Williams with the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council said you may start to see the cookies out and about as early as this weekend.

“There are flavors that you can’t get anywhere else, only comes once a year. So it’s one of those exciting times of anticipation and excitement that I think people wait for throughout the year,” Williams said.

There is a new cookie out this year. It’s called the Raspberry Rally – we’re told it’s like a Thin Mint but instead has a raspberry flavor. Learn more here.