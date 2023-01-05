54º

Local News

Girl Scout Cookies return to the Roanoke Valley

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Girl Scout Cookies, Girl Scouts, Food, Shopping, Community

It’s the day lots of people wait for all year – Girl Scout Cookies have officially arrived here in the Roanoke Valley.

People sorted through a little over 4,000 cookies that arrived on Thursday morning.

[YUM! Girl Scouts announces new cookie flavor]

Nikki Williams with the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council said you may start to see the cookies out and about as early as this weekend.

“There are flavors that you can’t get anywhere else, only comes once a year. So it’s one of those exciting times of anticipation and excitement that I think people wait for throughout the year,” Williams said.

There is a new cookie out this year. It’s called the Raspberry Rally – we’re told it’s like a Thin Mint but instead has a raspberry flavor. Learn more here.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email