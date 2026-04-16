Another hot Thursday, rain begins Friday!

Wednesday we had a record-breaking high temperature! We hit 91 degrees and broke a previously set record of 88 degrees in 2024.

Thursday we will be cooler by the skin of our teeth, with a forecasted high of 90 degrees. It may feel a bit warmer than the actual air temperature because of the abundant sunshine.

Record (WSLS 2026)

Your bus stop forecast will feel like a summer morning! We are back in the upper 60s by 7 AM under mostly clear skies.

Bus Stop Forecast (WSLS 2026)

The warmth, low humidity, and windy weather will bring about fire weather concerns again Thursday. Not just here in Virginia, but out towards the Plains and Midwest are under that elevated and critical fire outlook Thursday. Please stay fire weather aware and remember that we are all under that 4 PM state-wide burn ban until April 30.

Fire Potential (WSLS 2026)

While we need rainfall, unfortunately, we are not looking to see any Thursday. The moisture is headed north of us due to a ridge, but another weather maker is on deck for the weekend. The plains will also get a break from severe weather Thursday, with stronger storms possible in New England.

Storm Potential (WSLS 2026)

Rain starts back in the forecast Friday, with early morning isolated showers beginning around 5 AM. Precipitation will be scattered throughout the morning and afternoon, so you’ll want to grab the umbrella as you are headed out the door on Friday.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Rain is in the forecast daily through Sunday when our next cold front arrives. We drop down from the 80s into the 60s! Have a great day!