Danville expands 2-hour parking in River District starting May 15

Changes are on the way for parking in the City of Danville.

DANVILLE, Va. – Changes are on the way for parking in the City of Danville.

Starting May 15, the city will expand its 2-hour timed parking program to several new areas, including:

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Craghead Street

Bridge Street

Wilson Street, between Bridge Street and Lynn Street

Newton Street, between Bridge Street and Lynn Street

Colquhoun Street, between Bridge Street and Craghead Street

The goal is to make it easier for people to access businesses and services in the River District.

City officials say businesses and residents in the area are being notified about the upcoming changes.

In the two weeks before enforcement begins, the city will place reminder notices on cars parked in the affected areas. New street signs will also go up just before the new rules take effect.