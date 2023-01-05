Man charged after malicious wounding incident in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A man has been arrested and charged after a malicious wounding incident in Martinsville Wednesday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 4, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a disturbance call at a residence in the 700 block of Stultz Road in Martinsville.

When deputies got to the scene, we’re told the victim came to the door and deputies immediately noticed injuries to her neck and face.

The woman was air-lifted to a medical facility in Roanoke to be treated and has since been released, authorities said.

Through the course of their investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said they determined Dewayne Austin Sr. had come to the woman’s apartment and broke in. Authorities said the two were in a relationship.

Once he was inside, authorities said an altercation occurred during which the woman was punched in the face several times, stabbed in the neck, and stabbed in the chest.

Austin, 51 years old, was arrested and charged with the following, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office:

Breaking and entering at night with intent to assault,

Malicious wounding,

Obstruction of justice.

Authorities said Austin is currently being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.