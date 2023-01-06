Man arrested after armed robbery on Campbell Highway

Brandon Hall of Lynchburg was arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Campbell County. (Credit: Campbell County Sheriff's Office)

Campbell County sheriff’s deputies say a man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery on Campbell Highway on Wednesday.

Authorities say they responded to 501 Express Mart on Campbell Highway for the report of an armed robbery.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken at the time of the incident, deputies said.

Brandon Hall of Lynchburg was arrested in connection with the armed robbery and is being held in the Amherst County Jail without bond, authorities said.

Hall faces the following charges: