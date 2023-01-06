51º

One adult injured after shooting at Newport News elementary school

There were no students hurt during the incident, according to police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – One adult was hospitalized after a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News on Friday, according to the Newport News Police Department.

Police said there were no students hurt during the shooting and there is no longer an active shooter.

There are currently no updates on the adult’s condition, and the extent of their condition is unknown, authorities said.

We’re told officers and crews at the scene are working to reunite parents with their children.

Details are currently limited.

