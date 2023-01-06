Special election for 24th House District seat in Rockbridge County set for Jan. 10

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – The work to fill the 24th House District seat in Rockbridge County is underway.

The last Delegate Ronnie Campbell held the seat. He died in December 2022 after a battle with cancer.

10 News caught up with the two candidates running for the position: the wife of Ronnie Campbell, Ellen, and her opponent Jade Harris.

Both candidates discussed what they would like to put in place if they are elected.

“We need to focus on the safety in our communities. We do that by supporting our law enforcement officers, we give them great pay raises. We do that by giving them the equipment and training that they need,” Campbell said.

“I’d like to expand mental health access care in Virginia. We need a lot of critical support and we need to hire some really good people and retain those same good people. To do that, it takes an incredible amount of resources and dedication to that cause,” Harris said.

A special election to fill the 24th House District seat is set for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Early voting is underway and ends on Saturday, Jan. 7.