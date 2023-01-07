U.S. faces political turmoil two years after Capitol Riots

WASHINGTON, D.C. – It has been two years since the attack on the United States Capital, and even now the country is still reeling from its effects.

Virginia Tech political science professor Karen Hult said that while trials and charges are mounting, many Republicans are ready to put Jan. 6, 2021 behind them.

“We’re beginning to see more Republicans say ‘let’s move on, it was a problem but it’s nothing we need to continue to pay attention to,’” Hult said.

Hult said that another effect is the reaction of people who are not happy with the results of the 2020 election.

“There is still a smaller group of Republicans for whom this was not a problem but really signals their dissatisfaction in the direction the country is moving,” Hult said.

Inter-party division in the GOP has become more evident since the insurrection, which we are now seeing with the historical Speaker of the House election.

“Some of the rebellion, and we’re seeing this now within the Speaker’s race I think, is between those who have a real resentment over a closed leadership that they don’t feel they’re a member of,” she said.

The House is heading into its 14th vote on Friday night. Kevin McCarthy is missing several key Republican votes, leading to a stalemate after stalemate.

“The deadlock continues,” she said. “McCarthy himself has said he expects this to continue over the weekend. But it does appear that there has been some movement. Especially with some of the ‘never Kevin,’ or ‘never McCarthys’”

One of those ‘Never McCarthys’ is Virginia’s own Bob Good.

“You don’t ever have to ask me again if I’m a no,” Good said. “Never have to ask me again if I’m a no on Kevin McCarthy. I will never vote for Kevin McCarthy.”

The deadlock is holding up the induction of the new Congress.

Legislation regarding Jan. 6 is expected to be brought up as soon as they are able to convene.

“That said ‘let’s pay attention to what happened on January 6, 2021, and refocus on our commitment to democracy going forward,” she said.