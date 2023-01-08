19-year-old man dead after crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a 19-year-old man dead in Montgomery County Sunday morning.

Authorities say around 7:40 a.m., the NRV 911 Center received a call in reference to a crash in the 3100 block of Little River Rd.

The accident was reported to have involved an overturned vehicle in the Little River, according to deputies.

Montgomery County deputies and fire and rescue crews responded to the scene and rescue divers found a man inside the vehicle.

Authorities say the man, identified as Andrew Bryson of Pulaski County, was removed from the vehicle but was unresponsive.

Deputies say Bryson was transported by EMS to the New River Valley Medical Center, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Crash Team.