Celebrating National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. – Monday is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and is a chance for you to support your local, state, and federal departments by thanking them for their service.

Captain John Wilks from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said it’s important to have a special day set aside to recognize the men and women who put their lives on the line each day.

“I think it’s awesome that the community and people come together to support law enforcement,” said Captain John Wilks.

He said in Bedford, the community is always showing their support.

“People come by this office almost every day or every other day bringing snacks and cookies or pizza and cards,” said Wilks. “It is an honor to be able to serve the community that I grew up in and live in.”

One way the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office tries to connect with its community is through its ride-along program. They allow citizens to join a deputy for the day to learn more about what they do every single day.

“We would love for people from the community to come and see what our deputies do and see what a day for a deputy or a police officer is like,” said Wilks.

If you would like to do a ride-along or learn more about the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, just call 540-586-4800. This is a free program that allows citizens to ask questions about what deputies do on a daily basis.