LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg will soon be home to a new thrift shop.

Mission Thrift is set to hold its grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., officials said. They will be located at 2303 Bedford Ave.

The store will offer 25% off all clothing, glassware, and toys during the event, and customers who spend more than $20 will be entered into a $100 Mission Thrift gift card raffle.

We’re told that profits from the store go to support local organizations.